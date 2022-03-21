Preliminary investigation of the criminal case under investigation by the RA Anti-Corruption Committee was substantiated After the RA Police Traffic Police Inspector found several drivers of infringing traffic rules on the amount of an administrative offense after finding various violations of traffic rules during the service, and as a result of agreeing with them The fact of receiving different amounts of money from drivers in order to create the illusion of registering the violation in the manner prescribed by law.

It turned out that the process of proper registration of protocols on administrative offenses, receipts of administrative fines, handing over protocols to the inspector, obtaining the completed protocols from him is not properly regulated, there are no mechanisms of control.

As these shortcomings were a favorable circumstance for the commission of the crime, the RA Prosecutor General addressed a petition to the RA Chief of Police to eliminate them. As a result, the police took practical steps to resolve the issue.

In particular, the RA Chief of Police informed in a reply letter that in order to find out the violations in the criminal case, to find out their reasons, as well as to discipline the guilty persons, to solve the issue of responsibility of the officials who committed violations, an internal investigation was conducted. As a result, the inspector who committed the above-mentioned criminal violations was dismissed by the order of the Chief of Police.

In addition, the functional responsibilities of the officers accompanying the traffic police have been changed in order to exercise proper control over the registration of administrative offense records, receipts for payment of administrative fines, in order to exclude possible criminal violations in the field. As a result, the command of platoon commanders was placed in charge of overseeing the handover and acceptance of strict registration documents.

The letter also informed that in order to properly register the above-mentioned strict registration documents, the Patrol Police has acquired appropriate equipment, which will be installed in the patrol officer’s staff in the near future. At present, competent patrol officers are being trained to record administrative offense records with this equipment and to provide receipts for payment of fines to persons who have committed offenses. This will facilitate the control over the circulation of documents, will eliminate the corruption risks as much as possible.

RA General Prosecutor’s Office