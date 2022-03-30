On March 30, the head of the Armenia-Iraq Friendship Group of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Rustam Bakoyan met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraqi Kurdistan Daban Shadala.

Welcoming the guest, Rustam Bakoyan positively assessed the dynamics of the development of relations between the two countries in recent years.

The interlocutors stated that the two countries have great potential for economic cooperation. Rustam Bakoyan noted that the trade turnover between Armenia and Iraq is increasing year by year.

The head of the Armenia-Iraq friendship group highlighted the issue of Iraq’s security, referring to the recent shelling in Erbil.

Speaking about the rights of national minorities, Rustam Bakoyan asked his colleague if the Yezidis would have quota seats in the country’s parliament.

The MP noted that more than 3,200 Armenians live in Iraq and noted that the opening of a consulate in Erbil last year was a very important step in the continuous strengthening of Armenian-Iraqi relations.

Iraqi Kurdistan Deputy Foreign Minister Daban Shadala also stressed the importance of developing inter-parliamentary relations and increasing economic cooperation.

“Armenia is a very important country for Iraq,” he said.

RA National Assembly