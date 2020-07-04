The town where a famous ‘Purple Rain’ scene was filmed

A mural of Prince leaning on a Little Red Corvette looks down on the statue, which was installed on June 28 in Henderson, Minnesota.

Fans of the 1984 film will recognize Henderson from the Lake Minnetonka scene where actress Apollonia Kotero’s character jumped into the frigid water simply to learn that it was not Lake Minnetonka.

The spot is on a banks of the Minnesota River, about 45 minutes from Minneapolis and Prince’s Paisley Park Studios.

The statue cost $40,000, with a lot of the money originating from fans, who gave $100 to have their names included on a bronze donor plaque, in accordance with Joel King of the Prince Legacy Henderson Project.

King, a retired cinematographer and camera operator , worked on Prince’s “Graffiti Bridge” movie and some video projects. “It’s kind of giving back to Prince what Prince gave me,” King said. King says fans have already been coming to Henderson for years due to “Purple Rain.” The project started with a granite bench carved with doves and Prince’s famous symbol guitar, and then it added the mural. There is a guest book in a purple mailbox with the address 1999. King says it has been signed by more than 4,000 individuals from all over the world. He expects the statue to be an even bigger draw. Tour operator Randy “Capt. Randy” Luedtke was impressed when he found see the statue. “It was such a beautiful commemorative opportunity for Prince’s legacy to continue to live on,” he said. His company has been taking fans to see landmarks from Prince’s rise to fame in Minneapolis for about four years. Luedtke says the business typically does two tours a week, plus smaller VIP tours. One popular stop is the real Lake Minnetonka, Luedtke said. “People just want to grab a vial of water, they want to baptize themselves,” he said. Luedtke hasn’t been in a position to run tours because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he says he’s adding Henderson to the itinerary once he could be back in business. King says the Prince connection has been great for the city, and local businesses have embraced the garden and the tourists it attracts. They even host a music festival on his birthday called “Prince Fest.” King feels like it was time for you to unveil the statue, since so many controversial monuments are being disassembled. “It’s kind of cool to have the statue now, specially when they’re tearing down all the statues in America , and to have a Black man on a statue is pretty cool,” that he said. “I think it’s kind of the right time, and Prince deserves it.”

