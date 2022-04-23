Home Armenia The Torchlight procession with the title “Wake up, Lao” with a series... Armenia The Torchlight procession with the title “Wake up, Lao” with a series of photos | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 23, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 29,988 visits, 2022-04-22according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Ali stated that he is ready for the Baku-Yerevan talks Morning: Armenia The participants of the torchlight procession burned the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan Morning: Armenia Members of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial... Recent Posts Former Trump adviser compares Jan. 6 to ‘great dress rehearsal’ Apple is designing and shipping face shields for medical workers Ali stated that he is ready for the Baku-Yerevan talks Morning: The initiative to hold the “5th Congress of World Azeris” in Shushi includes obvious... Daniel Kaluuya, Shaka King weigh in on ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’s Golden Globe... Most Popular Torchlight procession in Stepanakert – aysor.am – Hot news from Armenia A torchlight procession was held in Stepanakert today in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, former presidents Bako... Even a slight lowering of the NK status bar can be destructive for the... Former Commander of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army Leon Mnatsakanyan shares the people's concern over Artsakh. "We must do everything we can to get out... We will not allow this government with its destructive steps to destroy our pan-Armenian... Today we are here to protect the inalienable rights of the Armenians, to preserve our memory, to honor the memory of the victims of... Serzh Sargsyan assures that during his presidency there was no demand from the international... The third president of Armenia, RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan assures that during his presidency there was no demand from the international community to lower... The people rejoicing in 2018 are now mourning. If I could predict this... The third president of Armenia, RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan claims that the words of wishing Armenia peace, harmony and logic in the text of...