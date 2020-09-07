The top 30 NFL games of the 2020 season

What are the most enticing football games on the NFL’s 2020 schedule?

The NFL season is rapidly approaching with a full 256 regular-season games on tap. It will potentially be the end of an era as this season will be the final year of the 16-game format. Since 1978, the NFL has utilized a 17-week schedule which created a slate of 16 games per team.

Beginning as early as 2021, each team will play 17 regular-season contests.

Like every NFL season, storylines are plenteous as all 32 teams mitigate offseason roster and coaching turnover.