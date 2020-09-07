The top 30 NFL games of the 2020 season

What are the most enticing football games on the NFL’s 2020 schedule?
The NFL season is rapidly approaching with a full 256 regular-season games on tap. It will potentially be the end of an era as this season will be the final year of the 16-game format. Since 1978, the NFL has utilized a 17-week schedule which created a slate of 16 games per team.
Beginning as early as 2021, each team will play 17 regular-season contests.
Like every NFL season, storylines are plenteous as all 32 teams mitigate offseason roster and coaching turnover.
- This season will be the first without a quarterback named Manning since 1997.
- Philip Rivers moved his humongous family to the state of Indiana.
- Patrick Mahomes now earns the equivalent of a small country’s gross domestic product.
- The Dallas Cowboys finally begin an era without head coach Jason Garrett.
- Tom Brady divorced Bill Belichick.
- Gronk came back.
- Stefon Diggs was traded from the Vikings to the Bills.
- Chris Harris Jr. found a new AFC West team with the Los…