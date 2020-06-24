‘The Tools Are Available to The Administration’ to Press China on Uyghurs: US Religious Freedom Envoy

Sam Brownback is just a lawyer, former United States Senator and former governor of their state of Kansas who has served because the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom since February 2018.

He spoke with RFA Uyghur Service Director Alim Seytoff on June. 24 about U.S. President Donald Trump’s enactment last week of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (UHRPA), which passed not exactly unanimously through both houses of Congress at the end of May. The legislation highlights arbitrary incarceration, forced labor, and other abuses in the XUAR—home to a three-year-old program of internment camps holding up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslims.

Amid growing demands Trump to sanction Chinese officials deemed responsible for policies of persecution in the region beneath the new law, Brownback said the administration will keep on to review additional actions that could be used to hold Beijing in charge of the situation there. He also highlighted the requirement for other governments—particularly of Muslim majority nations—to follow Washington’s lead and pressure Beijing over the camps, but noted that simply closing the facilities will never be enough, as authorities have created a police state in the XUAR which will preclude faith-based communities from participating in the economy and society.

RFA: The Uyghur individuals are wondering, since this act has become legislation, what is next?

Brownback: I think what’s next, really, is for people and the planet community to continue to have a greater focus on Xinjiang pointing this out to China, and more countries, along with the United States, taking direct actions at China until they lift this human rights blight that they’ve done on the Uyghur people. This is amongst the most incredible things going on inside our today—a million Muslims locked up in detention camps in a significant country today, simply for being Muslim. It really is an unthinkable thing to have happened in virtually any era, but particularly in 2020 and by a nation as large and influential as China.

China has been such a bully to several nations to push them not to address, but increasingly more countries have been willing to step-up and talk about it and increasingly, I do believe, they’ll start to just take more and more actions—as the U.S. will continue to do by reviewing how many other things we could do inside our portfolio. That’s what this act requires—is the U.S. government to really look and see how many other things that we could do to address this horrendous human rights situation.

One of the greatest things, honestly, that we need to do is to get this information out all over the world, particularly in the countries where Islam is … practiced by the majority of the citizenry. We need those nations to step-up and condemn the abuse of people of the Muslim faith by the Chinese Communist Party. It is unthinkable that it’s happening. It is also unfortuitously, I think, a prelude to more persecution that would happen, and the persecution could be in the form of high-tech surveillance and limitations on people’s participation in the economy and the society.

RFA: Do you see any Muslim majority nations which can be also willing to raise their concerns with China?

Brownback: Turkey has spoken about this. There have already been several other countries that have aswell. China has been on a very aggressive public relations campaign in Islamic countries to try to try to put another face on these internment camps, calling them vocational training, but we have eyewitness testimony from people who have held it’s place in these places about their forced abduction, their forced retention, their inability to practice their faith, their requirements maybe not to use common Muslim names like Mohammed on their kids, the destruction of graveyards and places of worship. So, you can’t put a good face on this. This is religious persecution intentionally practiced by the Chinese government, trying to really prevent an entire citizenry of people from practicing their faith.

RFA: Do you think sanctions [under the new law] are coming anytime soon?

Brownback: It will be my hope, number one, that China would stop the persecution. That it would behave like a large world wide nation and treat human rights and religious freedom as core principles. But they do not, unfortuitously. China remains a Country of Particular Concern on our Religious Freedom Watchlist and that’s the group of the countries that are the worst violators of religious freedom. And then they also continue to be an enabler of human rights abuses by other countries—not standing up for human rights and most certainly not standing up for religious freedom. They persecute, unfortunately, Muslims, but also the Tibetan Buddhists, Christians, Falun Gong—virtually any faith participation in China, the participants are persecuted.

We do not preview sanctions. When the steps are taken, they are announced, but we don’t project or preview when things such as that would happen.

Bipartisan support

RFA: Does the Policy Act provide you tools to further press for the religious freedom of the Uyghur people being an ambassador for international religious freedom?

Brownback: The primary, I do believe, focus of the act is to focus the administration on these horrific abuses which can be taking place. And that’s what it’s doing. The tools are, more often than not, available to the administration. There are certain reporting requirements which can be new in the bill for the administration and the intelligence community to provide to the Congress, which those will be done.

But I think the true value here, too, is to express how clear and strong Congress feels on this. There was one dissenting vote in the House. It passed by unanimous consent in the Senate. This is just a clear statement by the Congress that is a bipartisan topic about which there is certainly deep concern.

RFA: With the UHRPA signed into law, do you think this can help pressure China to shut down the camps and release Uyghur detainees?

Brownback: Well, my hope is that it will pressure the Chinese government to take positive actions to shut down the camps. But I would observe that just shutting down the camps is insufficient. They’ve now created this police state—Big Brother—over the populace centers in Xinjiang with cameras and artificial intelligence and facial recognition systems. To produce a police state even in areas where individuals are no longer incarcerated, they are effortlessly limited in how they are able to live.

And I’ve played this up to many people. I really believe this is truly the future of oppression. There will be these kinds of Big Brother systems where individuals, should they want to participate in their faith, they’re not going to be able to participate in the economy or society of these land. And that’s what the Chinese have created in Xinjiang, what the Communists have inked to the Uyghur and [wider] Muslim population for the reason that region. So even if the camps are shut down, the authorities state remains and the possible lack of ability for the people to even practice their religion is obvious and it’s the leading edge technology how this is likely to be performed in the future in China along with other authoritarian countries unless the planet pushes straight back and stops this from happening.

Reported by Alim Seytoff for RFA’s Uyghur Service.