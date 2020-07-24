The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics were supposed to start this week. Here’s what’s happening instead

( CNN)– This week, billions of individuals were supposed to be tuning in to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

But like countless other occasions around the world, the Olympics fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than straight-out canceling the video games, authorities have actually delayed them to2021

The worldwide sporting occasion may be postponed for a year, however there is plenty going on today behind the scenes.

The International Olympics Committee revealed recently in a declaration that the locations and competitors schedule for the 2021 video games have actually been validated. This consists of all 43 competitors locations, the Main Press Centre, the Broadcast Centre, and the renowned Olympic Village.

IOC President Thomas Bach called the Olympic Village “the beating heart of the Olympic Games” and stated he is pleased that professional athletes will be able to take part in this unique experience next year.

“Athletes from all around the world will live together under one roof in the Olympic Village, sharing meals together, celebrating together, discussing together and forming these unique Olympic communities,” Bach stated in the declaration.

The competitors schedule will likewise stay the exact same, with just a few tweaks due to functional factors. Although the locations and schedules are validated, Bach stated there is still much to achieve.

“With only one year to go, a mammoth task still lies ahead of us,” Bach stated. “With our Japanese partners and friends, we agree that we have to adapt the planning of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to the requirements of the global crisis, while maintaining the unique spirit and message that defines our mission.”

Tokyo deals with brand-new rise in Covid-19 infections

In an interview with CNN’s Will Ripley , Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike stated the Tokyo Olympic Games might represent a triumph over the pandemic however confessed that organizers were competing with numerous unpredictabilities.

With no Games this year, Japan is set to lose on 10 million extra visitors– which’s not consisting of the 31 million visitors who typically go to the nation each year.

To offset the absence of travelers, the Japanese federal government has actually simply introduced a brand-new travel effort to motivate domestic travel. The program, Go to Travel, started on July 22 and uses federal government aids for single-day and over night journeys.

The issue, nevertheless, is that Tokyo is now experiencing another rise in Covid-19 infections. According to public broadcaster NHK , Tokyo taped a record 366 brand-new COVID-19 cases Thursday– the very first time it’s topped the 300 mark.

“The tally has now topped 100 for 15 straight days,” states the report.

As an outcome, recently the federal government revealed it was dropping travel to Tokyo from the Go to Travel program, keeping in mind that Tokyo citizens– asked to stay at home– would be omitted also.

But Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration’s strategies to continue the “Go To” tourist project in spite of this rise have actually been consulted with worry by some regional guvs who stress the travel promo might spread out the coronavirus infection from the huge cities to the less-infected backwoods.

However, Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu stated in an interview on July 17 that there has actually been a significant drop in the Japanese domestic economy due to the federal government’s demands that individuals stay at home.

“We need to prevent the spread of infection thoroughly, but at the same time, we need to recover, revive the economy, that is extremely important,” Toshimitsu stated.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

Though the Olympic Games may not be happening, there are a couple of methods to value the ability and devotion of the professional athletes who have actually completed in them.

The museum will include various multimedia and artifacts from U.S. Olympic professional athletes throughout the ages. Visitors will start their journey at the top of the museum and work their method down through 12 interactive galleries, according to the site.

There is likewise radio-frequency innovation (RFID) that is utilized throughout the museum. Guests get a tag and can pick which sports they desire to concentrate on for the journey, according to Peter Maiurro, primary interactions and service affairs officer at the museum.

“Powered by RFID technology, guests can customize their sport preferences and accessibility needs for a tour that is uniquely their own,” Maiurro stated. “Team USA athletes were involved and consulted throughout the project to achieve our goal of authentic experience and inclusive design.”

The museum was initially supposed to open in May however had to be held off due to the pandemic.

“As much as we wanted to share the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and the Olympic and Paralympic movements with guests from around the world, we needed to push back opening to ensure we opened safely for our team and for all visitors,” Maiurro stated.

There are additional precaution in location to produce a safe environment for visitors throughout the pandemic. The museum will be making use of timed ticketing to manage the crowd levels and will need masks throughout the museum, to name a few precaution.