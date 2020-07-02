The tiny 2.6-metre wide strip of land that’s selling for $69,000

A tiny strip of land has hit the market for $69,000 leaving audience and even the true estate agent confused.

The block on the outskirts of Coffs Harbour, on the north coast of New South Wales, measures just 2.6 metres wide by 50.3 metres long.

‘It is an unusual listing… I do believe the buyers are all confused. I am, I wouldn’t understand what to use it for,’ real estate agent Mark Killian told Daily Mail Australia.

Pictured: A tiny strip of land in Coffs Harbour, north NSW, has to enter the market for $69,000

The block of land (pictured) measures at just 2.6 metres wide by 50.3 metres long

‘Unclear what you should use it for but every thing or any block of land has a use and value to someone,’ the listing on realestate.com.au read.

The listing ad said the 144-square-metre Bonville Street property is ‘more accurately described as a laneway’.

The block is the same size together 50 metre swimming lane, has no street number and is dwarfed by two large apartment complexes.

Mr Killian was confident the land would sell despite these unusual circumstances.

‘It’s like any such thing, it’s land, so every thing has a value even if you cannot figure out what things to use it for,’ that he said.

The agent said he’d already fielded several inquires from a variety of audience.

‘I’ve had a man from England, living in Australia, who wished to build what he called a “tiny house” on it.

‘I said “mate, it’s a laneway but that’s all it is,” it isn’t like Melbourne or Sydney where there is a laneway with a cafe,’ Mr Killian said.

Real estate agent Mark Killian said it was unclear what buyers would utilize the laneway for

The real estate agent said he had sold a number of similar properties that were purchased for storage.

‘The only thing I can think is it could be really good for a builder or tradie to store stuff,’ he explained.

Mr Killian added that he once sold a strip of land at Pillar Valley, in northern NSW, to a sports club which were looking for kayak storage.

Twitter users were shocked at the $69,000 selling price and suggested different ways to utilize the property.

‘Veggie patch?’ one woman tweeted.

‘If this was in Sydney it might sell for $4m and the owner would erect a tent about it,’ still another user joked.

Others suggested installing a single lane lap pool, bowling alley or cricket net.