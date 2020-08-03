The TikTok drama betrays increasing political desperation in the U.S.-China showdown

Good early morning.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the Trump administration will quickly do something about it versus Chinese software application business, like TikTok and WeChat, that provide a danger to nationwide security since they are “feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party.”

“President Trump has said ‘enough,’ and we are going to fix it,” Pompeo informed Fox News.

Pompeo’s remarks followed an odd series of occasions surrounding TikTok, a popular video app owned by a Chinese business,Bytedance (If you are not a TikTok user, no concerns. You can get the essence of it here, and after that happen with your life.)

On Friday, President Trump stated he was thinking about prohibiting the app from the U.S. Fox Business reported that Microsoft was in speak to purchase the U.S. operations of TikTok, which would both resolve the nationwide security issue and boost Microsoft’s function in social networks. (The software application giant purchased LinkedIn in 2016.) The Wall Street Journal verified that story, and put it in the lead position on Saturday’s print front page.

But then late Friday, flying back to Washington from a project rally in Florida, the President informed press reporters that he didn’t assistance the Microsoft offer, and rather planned to restriction the business from running here. “I have that authority.” Talks with Microsoft …

