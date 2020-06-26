The three women who should be the top of Biden’s VP list (Opinion)

Biden already made history by investing in choose a female running mate. Fortunately for him, there are a variety of talented and experienced women who are legitimate contenders for the spot. We believe California Sen. Kamala Harris, Florida Rep. Val Demings and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice should be at the top of Biden’s list.

We concur with 538’s Perry Bacon’s assessment that choosing a Black woman can be an important acknowledgment of both descriptive (how much an applicant looks like the electorate) and symbolic representation (how an applicant exemplifies a notion that resonates with the electorate). Such a choice may likely shore up positive perceptions of Biden among the Democratic base — a base riled by racial unrest and protests across the country. Failing to take action may dampen turnout among marginal voters which could prove high priced in a detailed contest.

Other facets driving the vice presidential selection process include: counterbalancing, geography and qualifications. Harris, Demings and Rice can satisfy all of these criteria.

Counterbalancing has usually worked as a way to balance ideology on a ticket–linking a moderate with a far more conservative or liberal candidate and vice versa. More recently candidates have been mindful of other factors such as for instance age, race, gender and religion. Former President Barack Obama’s selection of Biden was one means of balancing age, race and experience.

Geography is valued in how a vice-presidential choice can improve the ticket’s chances to win those states essential for an Electoral College victory. While research implies that running mates rarely carry a state for a ticket , it’s a calculus all campaigns consider. The selection of Harris, Demings or Rice could boost turnout in crucial swing state urban areas with large African-American populations such as for instance Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and so on.

The qualifications of a nominee are critical simply because are one heartbeat from becoming president. Voters should have confidence that the running mate is up to the task if the occasion calls for it. Biden’s higher level age and lack of commitment in regards to a potential 2nd term makes his selection truly an heir apparent.

Harris, Demings and Rice are typical qualified to be president and could assume the job on day one if necessary — and this could very well be the most significant reason why they should be seriously considered. All have experience at the federal level and each always check important boxes relating to a battle with the Trump-Pence ticket.

Harris has shown herself to be particularly impressive in Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings (particularly with Attorney General Bill Barr and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh ). She also competed for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination and ran successfully statewide for both Attorney General and US Senator in California, a situation with the fifth largest economy in the world and a population of 40 million.

Although Demings has had a comparatively short political career, it is extremely impressive. She had a significant role being an impeachment manager in the Senate trial of Trump and lives in the crucial swing state of Florida. Demings rose through the ranks to become Chief of the Orlando Police Department before being elected to the US House. Both Harris’ and Demings’ first-hand experience with the criminal justice system would be beneficial when addressing potential policing reforms in a policy area likely to be a major issue area for the duration of 2020.

While Rice hasn’t held elective office, she’s got an abundance of high-level policy expertise after having served in both the Bill Clinton and Obama administrations. Her experience as the national security adviser so that as ambassador to the United Nations all through the entire Obama presidency provide Rice with qualifications at the highest levels of both domestic and international affairs.

The ability of Democrats to show out voters of color in November is crucial and something of the keys to a Democratic victory. This is specially significant given that around 9 out of 10 African-Americans generally vote for Democrats

Notably, African-American turnout in 2016 declined for the first time in a generation, dropping nationally by 7 percentage points from 2012 to 2016 , according to Pew Research Center. The decrease was especially marked in many critical swing states.

The selection of Harris, Demings or Rice would make a compelling statement in this tumultuous time and serve to provide a balance for Biden. Pairing a woman of color with a 77-year old White man wouldn’t only make history, it may also stimulate turnout levels among African-Americans similar to those witnessed in 2008 and 2012 — something Democrats likely must have happen to ensure victory in 2020.