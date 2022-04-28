Inecobank remains committed to its approaches to doing good deeds and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The third charitable race “Inecobank Yerjan Spring Run” will take place on May 1. The meeting place is unchanged – we run again in the oxygen center of the capital, in Hrazdan gorge.

The event will become a reality this year with the mission of organizing professional training courses for the families of servicemen killed in the 44-day war. The participants will be from border settlements, where the courses will be organized.

All proceeds from this year’s charity run will go to the “Armenian Mothers” NGO, which will organize professional trainings. This is one of the ongoing collaborations of Inecobank Հայ “Hay Mayrer” charitable organization, but it is unique in that it combines sport and charity.

About 700 runners will take part in the race, children and adults, they will compete in 1 km, 5 km, 10 km relay competitions.

Inecobank Yerevan Spring Run 2022 is organized by the Arm Marathon Foundation, which has been initiating various running-related events since 2015, contributing to the development of a healthy lifestyle and sports tourism in Armenia.

For registration և details you can visit the official page of the event.

https://armeniamarathon.org/events/yerevan-spring-run?fbclid=IwAR3zH6mKENGyHfBZhfqr51hUBRpfpxY0c9wppu5o2aU1DX1IJVo0vTdlsk0