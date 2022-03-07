The third round of talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine has ended, the Russian Embassy in Belarus said.

The negotiations lasted about 3 hours. No other details have been reported yet.

Let us remind you that the third round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations was taking place in Belovezhskaya Park in Belarus.

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation Medinsky said that the Russian delegation will try to raise the issue of humanitarian corridors again in the third round of talks with Ukraine.