The Thick of It: 15 of Malcolm Tucker’s most scathing putdowns

Ah, MalcolmTucker With his acidic wit, sharp tongue and also ravaging putdowns, he has actually handled to horrify and also thrill target markets like really couple of prior to him.

Referred to as “the PM’s all-swearing eye”, Peter Capaldi’s political spin medical professional from BBC political dramatization The Thick of It is one of the TELEVISION greats.

Said to be designed on Alistair Campbell, Malcolm revealed the country that swearing might be both huge and also brilliant when the program made its launching on BBC Four in 2005, with the program finishing with his remarkably heartbreaking resignation in 2012.





Malcolm’s disrespects ended up being so respected that “omnishambles” moved throughout to the reality political round and also was, in 2012, called the Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year.

With his radiance just as divided in between Armando Iannucci and also his creating group’s manuscript and also Peter Capaldi’s deadpan shipment, all of us have a Malcolm Tucker disrespect melted right into our minds (or privately desire him to inform us to “f*** off”). To commemorate the program’s 15 th birthday celebration, below are 15 of his most scathing putdowns.

Series 3, episode 2 |[To a journalist] “I really enjoyed your novel… way of writing a f***ing awful story.”

Series 3, episode 7|Steve Fleming: “Everybody knows that we don’t like each other. We are the Gallagher brothers of politics.” Malcolm: “Does that mean that I am the semi-talented songwriter and you’re the f***ing loutish prick? That’s a lovely analogy.”

Series 4, episode 5 |[To Nicola Murray] “You’re not a grandee, you’re a f***ing bland-ee. No one knew what the f*** you stood for, political f***ing mist, no substance, no weight. You have all the charm of a rotting teddy bear by a graveside.”

Series one, episode 3 |[To Ollie Reeder] “Feet off the furniture you Oxbridge t***, you’re not in a punt now.”

Series 2, episode 4 |[To Ben Swain] “I’ve never seen anybody look so fucking ugly with just one head… Your hands were all over place, you were like a sweaty octopus trying to unhook a bra.”

Series 3, episode one|[To Nicola Murray] “You are a f***ing omni-shambles, that’s what you are. You’re like that coffee machine, you know, ‘From bean to cup, you f*** up.’”

Series 2, episode 5 |[To Ollie] “If you don’t go and get me some cheese, I’m going to rip your head off and give you a spine-dectomy.”

Series 3, episode one|“He’s so dense that light bends around him.”

Series 4, episode 2|[To Nicola] “I think that you and I need to have a little talk. A proper talk, like when mummy explains why daddy’s going to be in the papers tomorrow.”

Series 4, episode 7|[To Ollie] “I knew Malcolm F Tucker sir and you are not Malcolm F***ing Tucker. You’re not even f***ing Manchester’s top Malcolm Tucker tribute band.”

Series 3, episode 2|“I’m sorry, I didn’t realise that I had to run all my calls through your bed wetters’ switchboard here.”

Series 3, episode one|[To Nicola] “Your dress is way too loud, I’m getting f***ing tinnitus here.”

Series 2, episode 5|[To Ollie] “F*** you, Andy Pandy. I am the loop.”

Series 4, episode 4|“Buy some flowers for Nicola f***ing Murray, have them delivered to her home this evening with a card that says, ‘Sorry you had to go, but let’s face it, you are a f***ing waste of skin.’”