“The request for commitment was accepted for proceedings, a court session was scheduled for today, but the judge in the court dismissed the lawsuit, which is illegal, unfounded,” Araksya Grigoryan, a member of the political council of the “Living Country” party, told Aravot.am.

It should be reminded that the “Country of Living” party had applied to the court to oblige the RA Government to accept the decision of the Council of Elders of Parakar community of the RA Armavir region to terminate the powers of the Council of Elders and to call special elections. The court accepted the case (presiding judge Mary Hambardzumyan).

Araksya Grigoryan assured that the party will continue its struggle and detailed. “We will appeal today’s decision, as it is illegal. If it was to be terminated, then why was the case accepted for trial? Incomprehensible things are happening, for which we must fight and achieve justice. The most problematic thing is that the lawsuit was accepted, a court session was appointed, և today the judge says, you know, it is not our jurisdiction, there is no subject for examination, that is why the case is terminated. If there was no subject for investigation, then why did you accept the case and delay it for another month? ”

According to Araksya Grigoryan, the judge tried in every way to avoid conducting the case, presenting different comments and explanations and continued. “It is clear that he had to make a political decision, և that was the reason why he avoided making that decision in different ways, he dismissed the case. “Obviously, terminating this case is not in the interests of the community residents.”

To the question, do you think there was pressure on the judge, our interlocutor answered. “I do not know whether there was pressure or not, but the Living Country party will continue its struggle, which is in the interests of the community residents. About 6,000 residents of the community have collected signatures in favor of holding new elections in the community. The head of today’s unelected community was elected with gross violations of the law on local self-government. that is, the 14-day period has been violated, so he can not govern the community, as a result of which a crisis situation has been created in the community. In an unhealthy atmosphere it is simply not possible. “If you are not elected by the community, you can not effectively manage the community.”

We inquired whether the members of the “Country of Living” faction were working, Araksya Grigoryan answered. “The members of our faction walk around the community, meet with the residents, visit kindergartens, record the problems in the community, find out. They do not participate only in the sessions of the Council of Elders, because that session, where the head of the community was elected, was not valid. The 14-day period has expired. The law on local self-government stipulates that the mayor must be elected within 14 days. “Meanwhile, the mayor was elected on January 9, and his term expired on January 3. Therefore, in no way can the mayor of that community be considered elected.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan