The term of emergency situation in Artsakh prolonged till August 12 – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed on Saturday a decree in accordance with which the term of the emergency situation declared in the republic has been further prolonged for 32 days from 22:00, 11 July, 2020 till 22:00, 12 August, 2020, inclusive.

As the Information department at the President’s Office reported, the nation first declared a month-long state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic on 12 April and additional extended it until 11 June.