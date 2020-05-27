The Tennis Podcast: Evert vs. Navratilova

They performed 80 occasions over an 18-year interval. Martina Navratilova received 43 of their matches, Chris Evert 37. They each retired with 18 Grand Slam singles titles.

As a part of the Tennis Podcast’s Roland Garros Re-Lived sequence, Evert defined what made their confrontations so intoxicating.

‘There was such a contrast with us, “ said Evert. ‘She came from a communist country, I was from the land of freedom. She was emotional, I was ‘cool’. She served and volleyed, I performed from the baseline. We had our ups and downs on courtroom and in our relationship. But eighty occasions we have been the one two gamers left within the locker room, one among us consoling the opposite.’