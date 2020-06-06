The Tennis Podcast: 2009 – When Rafa lost, and Roger won

That was also the season that Roger Federer, with Nadal in his path, finally won the one Grand Slam title to elude him.

How does Soderling think on his devote the history books, and why did that he retire from the sport couple of years later while seemingly near the top of his game?

Listen to the most recent edition of Roland Garros Re-Lived from The Tennis Podcast to listen to his sad story.

To listen to The Tennis Podcast, click here.

Two weeks of Roland Garros Re-Lived conclude this week-end, with daily editions of Wimbledon Re-Lived scheduled from from June 29th.