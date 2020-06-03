The Tennis Podcast: 2001 – Jennifer Capriati; The crowning and the cautionary tale

The Jennifer Capriati story is way from easy, and even now, in her mid forties, she is never seen in tennis circles.

The Tennis Podcast spoke to her first coach Tom Gullikson, her profession modern Lindsay Davenport, and commentator Mary Carillo to search out out what went proper and what went flawed.

Roland Garros Re-Lived is operating day-after-day by till Sunday. Wimbledon Re-Lived podcasts might be produced each day from June 29th to July 12th.

