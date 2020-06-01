The Tennis Podcast: 1999 – Agassi at last; Graf finishes with a flourish

Nine years after a Las Vegas child fell quick within the French Open ultimate, a mature, worldly 29-year-outdated gained the title. Both glided by the identify of Andre Agassi.

The American’s transformation was full, and as The Tennis Podcast remembers within the newest of its Roland Garros Re-Lived podcasts, it was one of many greatest tennis shocks ever.

Brad Gilbert, his coach at the time, tells The Tennis Podcast that Agassi didn’t even need to go to the event, such had been his doubts over his personal health and kind, however he was talked into it. Gilbert particulars the extraordinary route Agassi took to the title, and the 60-second pep-discuss he delivered throughout a rain delay after a horrible first set.