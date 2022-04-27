The telephone conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan registered certain results. The statement came from Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a press conference following his meeting with his Georgian counterpart Ilya Darchiashvili in Baku.

“I have already had two telephone conversations with the Armenian Foreign Minister. “There are already conditions for starting the work of the commission on demarcation and demarcation,” Bayramov said.

He noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on the composition of a joint border commission, and have agreed to hold a meeting of that commission in the near future, as well as on a working group on the preparation of a peace treaty.

Bayramov noted that the priority direction is the opening of transport communications in the region, “normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan will serve the interests of all the countries of the South Caucasus.”

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN