The Teams That Passed On Drafting Kobe Bryant

The 1996 NBA Draft ended up being historical, an indisputable top-three class in League history. Multiple champs and MVPs and now-mythical ballplayers got their start on June 26, 1996.

But entering into that night, GMs and coaches had actually currently identified that there were a half-dozen can’t- miss out on gamers. Allen Iverson, Marcus Camby, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen and Antoine Walker were the “Super Six of ’96,” the men that were locks to be chosen initially. And that’s how it played out.

Another half-dozen teams would make their choices, all losing out on an opportunity to prepare the male who would celebrate the # 8 and the # 24.

So cheers to the Dirty Dozen and Unlucky # 13 for making the error of a generation.

In honor of UNDEFEATED’s brand-new Kobe 5 pack, we’re diminishing every gamer chosen prior to Kobe and every franchise that got it incorrect by not taking him.

Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

Italy was seclusion. For the majority of his time there, Kobe was alone, consuming over basketball, dreaming and picturing the locations that the video game might take him. Then when he and his household returned to the States, they settled inPhiladelphia Lower Merion High School was the brand-new head office for young Kobe to lastly reveal the work he had actually put in …