The TeachThought Podcast Ep 218 Effectively Addressing Symptoms Of Trauma In Our Students

Drew Perkins talks with Karen Gross about her brand-new book, Trauma Doesn’ t Stop at the School Door: Strategies and Solutions for Educators, PreK–College, in an expedition of trainee trauma symptoms and actions.

Links & & Resources Mentioned In This Episode:

Listen and subscribe on your preferred podcast gamer consisting of:

Also offered on Google Music for subscribers!

Thank You For Listening!

Advertisement

Thanks a lot for joining us once again. Have some feedback you want to share? Leave a note in the remark area listed below! If you enjoyed this episode, please share it.

Also, please leave an honest review for The TeachThought Podcast!

Ratings and evaluations are very handy and considerably valued! They do matter in the rankings of the program, and we check out every one of them. If you have any concerns please email us at [email protected]!

Don’ t forget to sign up for the program on iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts to get automated updates.