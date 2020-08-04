The TeachThought Podcast Ep. 217 A Closer Look At Critical Race Theory And White Fragility

Drew Perkins talks with Rod Graham, Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Old Dominion University, to discuss Critical Theory, White Fragility, and postmodernism in the context of education.

