The TeachThought Podcast Ep. 216 Updating Education For The Knowledge Economy

The TeachThought PodcastEp 216 Updating Education For The Knowledge Economy

Drew Perkins talks with Raj Valli, CEO of Thinkster, about updating education to satisfy the needs these days’s knowledge economy.

Links & & Resources Mentioned In This Episode:

Listen and subscribe on your preferred podcast gamer consisting of:

Also offered on Google Music for subscribers!

Thank You For Listening!

Thanks a lot for joining us once again. Have some feedback you wish to share? Leave a note in the remark area listed below! If you enjoyed this episode, please share it.

Also, please leave an honest review for The TeachThought Podcast!

Ratings and evaluations are incredibly useful and considerably valued! They do matter in the rankings of the program, and we check out every one of them. If you have any concerns please email us at [email protected]!

Don’ t forget to sign up for the program on iTunes or anywhere you listen to podcasts to get automated updates.