The TeachThought Podcast Ep. 215 School Leadership Lessons On The Road To Awesome

Drew Perkins talks with Darrin Peppard, Superintendent of West Grand, CO schools, about his new book, Road To Awesome: Empower, Lead, Change the Game and lessons of school leadership he’s learned through his years of experience.

