The Tavush premiere of the film "Zulali" took place | Morning

The film “Zulali” based on the novel of the same name by the famous writer Narine Abgaryan was shown in “Arjaberd” cinema of the border Berd community. The honor of cutting the red ribbon announcing the reopening of the cinema was reserved for prose writer Narine Abgaryan and director, producer Hayk Ordyan.

In a conversation with Aravot.am, the executive producer of the film Armen Melikyan mentioned that the shooting of “Zulali” started in 2019 and was carried out in Navur and Aygedzor villages of Tavush region. The film stars Hermine Stepanyan, Marine Petrosyan, Artyom Melikyan, and the author of the music is composer Tigran Mansuryan.

The film tells the story of an Armenian family living in a border village, where there are many problems – severe psychological feelings. In addition to the main actors, Armen Melikyan singled out the image of Akir, who represents a bright image of an Armenian woman, who is extremely caring and kind. Melikyan informed that the Museum of Contemporary Art, designed by Victor Hayrapetyan and built with his own funds, was opened in the building next to “Arzhaberd” cinema. For a permanent exhibition, he donated to the museum paintings from his private collection, which are located in Yerevan, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Boston. The museum is decorated with famous high-value works of famous French-Armenian painters Garzou և Jansem, as well as contemporary Armenian painters Henry Elibekyan, Gagik Ghazanchyan, Albert Hakobyan, Sargis Hamabashyan, Romeo Melikyan and others. One of the two cinemas adjacent to the museum is intended only for showing films about culture and public figures.

Lia Ghagharyan

Photos by Berd Municipality