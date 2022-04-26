“You all remember that immediately after the end of the war, they announced that there had been betrayals, and then they kept silent. They were silent because they realized that the tail of that betrayal, if not the head, was reaching them. They understood that in case of revealing the betrayal, they will stand before the court, “the poet Khachik Manukyan, the father of Vachagan Manukyan, who died in the 44-day war, announced today during a rally organized by the parents of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war in Charles Aznavour Square.

Khachik Manukyan thinks that the emotional words of the parents and relatives of the victims should be transformed into legal ones, as it will give an opportunity to condemn the traitors, reveal the criminals and finally understand why this victorious army of the heroes lost. “In any case, we know that after the end of the war, some territories were given to the enemy, who kept our children at the cost of their lives.”

Khachik Manukyan, of course, does not expect anything serious from the group that came, he announces. “Tigran the Great is guilty, who created Armenia from sea to sea; that Armenia is still given by people like him, they can not finish it.”

Khachik Manukyan does not agree that “that traitor” should live at the cost of the blood of the killed boys. “We have lost so much that such traitors are able to rule us, they can be formed by drinking the blood of our children. “It’s really unforgivable, we have to stand up.”

Khachik Manukyan stated that he does not pursue any political issue, demands a legal assessment of what happened and demands that the lawyers support their just demand.

Nelli GRIGORYAN