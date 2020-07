Price: $3.99

Beth used to be a powerful witch, till a meth addiction burned her powers away. Her daughter Farrah thinks she’s nothing but a loser. But maybe Farrah would change her mind if she had to spend a few days in her mom’s shoes—and when Beth gets her hands on a new source of magic, she decides to make that happen….