The sweet smell of success: How Bulgaria took the lead in lavender

Bulgarian lavender production, revealed here, overtook French output after the latter was wrecked by illness.





If you believe of lavender, the stunning purple fields of Provence, France may come to mind.

A preferred fragrance of the Romans, it’s utilized for cosmetics, scents, and even – with the assistance of bees – to make honey.

However, in current years, Bulgaria, the previous communist nation in Eastern Europe, has actually surpassed France to end up being the world leader in lavender oil production.

In the heart of Bulgaria’s Rose Valley, in the foothills of the Balkans range of mountains, the fields around the little town of Tarnicheni turn purple every late spring.

Meanwhile, French lavender production has actually suffered huge losses in the previous years, due to a bacterial infection.

Filip Lissicharov, the owner of the Enio Bonchev important oil distillery, states he should export almost all of his oil.





“Somebody needed to fill the gap,” states Filip Lissicharov, the owner of the Enio Bonchev important oil distillery inTarnicheni He took over in 1992, following the fall of communism and state ownership, however the company was established by his household in 1909.

With this year’s crop of flowers now continuing to be collected, Bulgaria’s custom of lavender growing goes back to the start of the 20 th Century.

“Bulgaria and France have changed places before, with Bulgaria being the largest producer of lavender back in the 70s/80s,” states Nikolay Valkanov, president at In teliAgro, a Bulgarian non-profit research study group in the farming field.

Bulgaria took the crown back from France in 2012, and its lavender plantations have actually broadened to cover 180 sq km (69 sq miles) from less than a 5th of that a years back, according to In teliAgro,

Mr Lissicharov's household established the distillery in1909





Cheap labour, an excellent environment and a long custom of growing lavender are Bulgaria’s primary benefits, states Krisztof Glowacki, financial expert at the Center for Social and Economic Research (Case), a think tank in Central and Eastern Europe.

Bulgaria has the least expensive hourly labour costs in the European Union, at EUR6.00 ($ 7; ₤ 5.47), compared to EUR3660 in France, according to EU figures.

Mr Glowacki states this assists to make Bulgarian lavender oil less than half the cost of its French equivalent. So as French production has actually fallen, he states that the more affordable expense of Bulgarian oil has actually been appealing to purchasers such as big cosmetics business.

In Tarnicheni, Mr Lissicharov’s company is now distilling this year’s flowers to produce the lavender oil. The flowers are steamed, and this wetness is gathered and focused to form the oil.

Almost all of the oil will then be exported, as will the lavender water that the business likewise makes. The latter is produced by including flowers to water, and bringing it to the boil.

French lavender production is recuperating.





“Regretfully 99% of our lavender production goes for export. Bulgaria still does not have a well-developed cosmetics industry which uses this particular essential oil as a main raw material,” states MrLissicharov

The United States is the world’s biggest customer of lavender oil, however the primary purchasers of Bulgaria’s exports are Germany, France and Austria, according to the Bulgarian National Association of Essential Oils, Perfumery and Cosmetics.

Lavender requires complete sun and well-drained soil to grow well. The plant stemmed from Mediterranean nations, so it needs temperature levels of 20-30 C throughout late spring and early summer season to prosper.

Some ranges can, nevertheless, be effectively grown in nations like the UK. And it was just recently reported that sales of English lavender oil have risen sharply this year.

Although labour expenses do play a part in the cost of lavender oil, eventually it boils down to its quality. And lots of state that French oil stays the finest.

Alain Aubanel, president of the Interprofessional Committee of French Essential Oils and owner of Distillerie des 4 Valees (Distillery of the Four Valleys), states that while production in France has actually been increasing in current years, his focus is on quality.

“It is true that in terms of prices, we can’t compete,” he states. “Nevertheless, in terms of quality, knowledge, traceability, and the ranges adjusted to the soil, there we truly have a crucial card to play.

“It’s like for the red wine. The ranges we utilize in France are not the like the ones utilized inBulgaria It’s not the very same environment, and the production procedure is likewise completely various.”

That is very important to some purchasers.

Alain Aubanel states French knowledge and lavender ranges indicate he can offer his crop at a premium.





“On odour, the French oil is considered to have a floral, fruity, camphoraceous odour with an aromatic liquorice type top note,” states Tracey Smith, international analytical sciences supervisor at Treatt, a scent and flavourings company in the UK.

“The Bulgarian oil can sometimes be described as floral and fruity, but less fresh with a slightly harsh grassy top note. The highest grade AOP French fine lavender must be grown a minimum of 800m above sea level.”

Ms Smith includes that her company purchases a lot more Bulgarian lavender than French since of the cost.

“If you are going to create a fine fragrance, then you would want the best lavender. If you are creating a fragrance for a hand wash, then Bulgarian lavender is fine, And it is much, much cheaper.”

The future might be far from simply smelling good, nevertheless.

“The demand for lavender products may depend on interest in complementary medicine, and aromatherapy,” states Mr Glowacki, the believe tank financial expert.

Nevertheless, he believes that the pattern of increasing incomes in Bulgaria will slowly make lavender growing there less rewarding. And in the longer term, he sees environment modification as a threat, considering that lavender is a delicate crop.

“However,” he states, “the social significance of the sector is much greater [than longer term climate concerns], as it uses a chance in less industrialized areas to acquire earnings.”