The swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matosyan, Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan, Minister of Environment Hakob Simidyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan took place in the presence of RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan և Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The latter, reading the text of the oath, noted: “For the sake of achieving national goals, strengthening the homeland, I swear to fulfill my obligations to the people in good faith, to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia և laws, to promote the protection of the sovereignty և interests of the Republic of Armenia, to remain faithful to the high title of member of the Government.”

At the end of the swearing-in ceremony, Nikol Pashinyan and Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministers, wishing them fruitful and productive work for the benefit of the homeland and the people.