Judges of the Court of First Instance of Lori Region Taron Tadjosyan, Martin Arzumanyan, Judges of the Court of First Instance of Shirak Region Roman Smbatyan, Aramayis Asatryan, Eduard Mkrtchyan, Court of First Instance of Syunik Region took place today at the Presidential Palace with the participation of President Vahagn Khachaturyan. The swearing-in ceremony of Judge Mushegh Aramyan, Judge of the Court of First Instance of Tavush Marz Aram Martirosyan, Judge of the Court of First Instance of Ararat և Vayots Dzor Marzes Hayk Petrosyan, Judge of the Court of First Instance of Aragatsotn Marz Zaruhi Mkrtchyan.

President Khachaturyan congratulated the newly appointed judges and wished them success in their responsible work.