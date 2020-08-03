‘The Swamp’ review: An HBO documentary wades into what’s wrong with Congress but doesn’t find a way out

Directors Daniel DiMauro and Morgan Pehme, part of the team behind “Get Me Roger Stone,” spend considerable time trailing Gaetz and fellow GOP representatives Thomas Massie (Kentucky) and Ken Buck (Colorado), ostensibly seeking to present the more dysfunctional aspects of Washington, including toxic partisanship and the corrosive emphasis on fundraising.

Much of the focus, however, tilts toward Gaetz, who speaks openly about cultivating media and trying to create viral sound bites, making these two hours of exposure on a national TV platform a sort-of meta commentary on the efficacy of that as a public-relations strategy.

Gaetz has been a staunch defender of President Trump, whose muffled voice can be heard when the two chat on the phone. The congressman orchestrated the chaotic scene last October when Republicans disrupted closed-door proceedings during the impeachment inquiry process.

Still, “The Swamp” allows Gaetz, Massie and Buck to cast themselves as political mavericks, highlighting Gaetz’s bipartisan work with California Democrat Ro Khanna on a resolution opposing war with Iran, or grabbing coffee with former congresswoman Katie Hill.

The more illuminating aspect of “The Swamp” comes from a conversation with Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig, who speaks about the destructive influence…

