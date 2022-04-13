Davit Baghdasaryan, a member of the “Homeland” party, wrote on his Facebook page. “Today, the person holding the post of Prime Minister announced the following from the tribune of the National Assembly: The international community clearly says that being the only country that does not recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, an ally of Turkey, is a great danger for both Artsakh and Armenia. The same society tells us to lower our bar on the status of Artsakh.



What does this mean.



If we speak in a more popular language, then Nikol Pashinyan and his regime have come to terms with the idea that Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan with or without any status. In other words, the junta of the stateless has decided to literally hand over Artsakh completely.

