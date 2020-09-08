The surreal and sensuous world of photographer Zhong Lin

Written by Karina Tsui, CNN

Seductive pops of red and silvery blue appear in Zhong Lin’s portraits of striking women . The self-taught Malaysian photographer, who aims to capture moments of transition in her bold and highly stylized photographs, has spent the past four months shooting a personal new series in Taiwan.

After finding herself unexpectedly stuck on the island due to coronavirus travel restrictions, Lin decided to start photographing and publishing an original image on her Instagram every day, for 365 days.

An image published on day 21 of Zhong’s new project, which sees her capturing one photo a day for a whole year. Credit: Zhong Lin

“Daily life here hasn’t been impacted much by the virus,” said Zhong in an email interview, explaining why the island has been a good place to start the series. “In Taiwan, people still get to walk outside, travel domestically and go about life normally, though with more caution.”

The photographer’s provocative work fuses elements of nature and surrealism — flowers appear to grow out of her subjects’ faces, while fabrics float off and around their bodies. Inspired by her love of Chinese opera, models are sometimes made up with powdered faces as they assume theatrical poses.

Before the pandemic caused massive disruption to the fashion industry, Lin was traveling around the world, shooting for international publications like British Vogue, Vanity Fair, Nylon China and W Korea.

“We all should leave time for ourselves to…