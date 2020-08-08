The Surprising Reason Fans Are Glad BTS Will Perform Remotely at the MTV VMAs

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has actually not stopped MTV from hosting the yearly Video MusicAwards However, in order to promote social distancing, the occasion will be kept in different areas around New York City.

BTS has actually been revealed as one of the program’s entertainers together with Doja Cat and JBalvin The K-pop group will likewise be carrying out remotely from SouthKorea While fans will not have the ability to see BTS brush shoulders with other stars, the fandom appears to be pleased about the concept of BTS recording their efficiency in their house nation. There is a surprising reason for this, so continue reading listed below to learn what it is.

BTS will be performing their brand-new English- language single ‘Dynamite’

In July, BTS revealed they will be launching a single called “Dynamite” on August21 Unlike their previous songs, this one will remain in English.

“We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” BTS stated in a live stream, according toBillboard “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

Shortly later on, Big Hit Entertainment exposed BTS will be carrying out “Dynamite” at the MTV VMAs by means of a calendar on Twitter detailing the tune’s promo schedule. Korean news…