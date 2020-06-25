In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, citizens are dealing with a widespread panic. It started as positive tests spiked, but it’s not just the coronavirus anymore. Race relations are at an all-time low, and rioting has increased in most large US cities.

Gun stores are completely wiped out of inventory. Firearms, ammo, and other accessories are going out faster than they’re coming in. There’s some logic behind these unprecedented sales, although not everyone agrees.

To learn more about this spike in US gun sales and the reasons behind it, read the full report here-The Unprecedented Surge in US Gun Sales During The Covid-19 Pandemic.