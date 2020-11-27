The Supreme Court Sides With Religious Groups On NY Restrictions; Reveals Personal Conflict Among The Nine Justices

The U.S. Supreme Court siding with religious groups in the dispute over coronavirus restrictions in New York limiting attendance of religious services due to the pandemic exposes personal friction among the Supreme Court justices.

The Supreme Court gave out a 5-4 ruling in favor of religious organizations in the dispute put in place by Andrew Cuomo, the New York Governor. The decision comes at a time when Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the nation. The ruling shows two things, according to news officials, the impact of Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court and the bearing of President Trump on the nine-justice bench.

Supreme Court Divided On NY Restrictions Ruling, Reveals Current Power Dynamics

The Supreme Court’s ruling came in late on Wednesday and basically barred the state of New York from enforcing strict attendance limits on houses of worship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Cuomo has been putting up these restrictions since October in order to contain the spread of the virus. However, the places of worship came together to put up a legal battle against the state of New York.

The ruling exposed the extensive ideological differences in religious issues among the justices. The nine justices further engaged in mutual recriminations that laid bare the current power dynamics within the Supreme Court of the US.

New York’s decision to continue with their coronavirus measures was supported by the three liberal justices. The conservative justices were the ones to side with the religious organizations in this SCOTUS ruling.

Trump’s appointee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett were the ones to make the most impact to the decision. Joining in their argument, Justice Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted in favor of the religious organizations.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh mentioned in a statement that if this decision went the other way, it would mean total judicial abdication.