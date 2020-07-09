The Supreme Court just shut the door on seeing Trump’s taxes before the election

Politically, however, Thursday was a pretty darn good day for Trump — because it cemented the fact that the public isn’t going to obtain a look at his tax statements before the November election. The court rejected the US House’s attempt to obtain a look at Trump taxes, which would have ensured they’d have leaked publicly and, even in the case of the New York grand jury, the court remanded it back again to a lower court — and thus Trump isn’t giving his financial records to anybody just yet.

These twin rulings avoid an election doomsday scenario for Trump: The public release of an in depth look at his credit history before that he faces voters for another time. Trump is — and will remain — the lone major party presidential candidate (or president) release a zero past tax returns. (Joe Biden released his 2017 and 2018 tax returns last summer.) Which in the live-to-fight-another-day worldview of Trump is a win. Trump has long used the legal system to delay unsavory outcomes for him. This is that.

If that seems counterintuitive, it’s largely due to the complicated nature of the two cases that the court ruled on Thursday. The cases were similar, although not the same. And they carried differing stakes for Trump.

In the New York case — Trump v. Vance — the subpoena of the President’s tax statements was specifically regarding a continuous grand jury investigation considering whether Trump or the Trump Organization violated state laws regarding the hush money payments designed to two women (Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels) all through the run-up to the 2016 election. Both women alleged that Trump had conducted extramarital affairs using them. The investigation has also investigated whether business records filed with the state were falsified of course, if any tax laws were violated, CNN has reported. The Court ruled that Trump had not been covered by presidential immunity, and for that reason, had to show over the subpoenaed documents — even though they remanded the case, meaning that the turn-over wont happen instantly. And even though Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance does eventually get the tax records, which now seems very likely, it will likely be in the context of a grand jury investigation. And it is a very big no-no to leak grand jury evidence.

In the Congress case — Trump v. Mazars — the issue was whether members of Congress had the right to see Trump’s taxes and financial documents in search of an investigation in to whether conflict-of-interest and disclosure laws must be amended or updated. Had the Court ruled in support of Congress, the details of Trump’s financial history could have definitely been made public — since Congress leaking things is, um, a practice as old as time it self. So, what the Court did is allow it to be very likely a grand jury may, at some time, see Trump’s tax history. And that Congress wont — at the least no time soon. Add it all up then and that is a very good thing for Trump, who has fought tooth-and-nail for years never to let the public see any information on his past financial life. It, of course, was not always in this manner. “We’re working on that now,” Trump said in late January 2016 of the release of his past taxes . “I have big returns, as you know, and I have everything all approved and very beautiful and we’ll be working that over in the next period of time.” But some time between late January and mid-February 2016 — the space of just a couple weeks — Trump had begun to change course. “You don’t learn anything from a tax return,” he said at a GOP debate in February 2016. “I will say this. Mitt Romney appeared to be a fool when that he delayed and delayed and delayed and Harry Reid baited him and Mitt Romney did not file until a month . 5 before the election also it cost him bigly. … As far as my get back, I want to file it aside from many years, I’ve been audited every year. Twelve years or something like that. Every year they audit me, audit me, audit me. … I’ll absolutely give my get back but I’m being audited now for 2 or three [years’ worth] now so I can not.” And that was it. Trump has spent the last many years insisting he can’t release his taxes because he could be under audit by the IRS. (Call the Guinness Book of World Records because it’s to be the longest audit on record!). Of course, there is absolutely no law that bars Trump from releasing his returns. In fact, there is precedent for a president — say that 10 times fast! — to do so. Seeking to knock down the idea that that he was a crook, Richard Nixon released his tax statements, while in office, in 1973. So it isn’t that Trump can’t release his returns under audit. It’s he doesn’t desire to. (The other major reason offered by Trump’s allies for his refusal to turn over his returns is that no one cares to see them. The most outspoken advocate with this position is White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” she said way back in early 2017. “They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.”) The reality is that, at some point in early 2016 as it became clear to Trump and his cohort that he may be the Republican nominee, a choice was made that whatever was in the returns was more damaging than the negative press however take for not releasing any documentation of his financial back ground. What could that be? While some speculate that his returns would show debt to foreign banks, I often think that the more likely explanation is that tax returns would reveal that he paid zero (or close to it) in taxes for years — thanks to loopholes in the tax code. It’s also possible that the returns would be embarrassing for Trump, showing he is less wealthy than he has boasted to be and that his business empire is really a bit of smoke and mirrors. (I wrote about all the reasons Trump may not want his taxes public here .) Regardless of the reasons, Trump poorly wants to keep them from the public — ideally forever, but practically speaking, until after the election. And the Supreme Court on Thursday virtually ensured that Trump gets that wish. Which, in his book, is really a win.

Source link