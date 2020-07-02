This is perhaps probably the most closely watched Supreme Court decision with this session, with massive implications for the separation of powers and the ability of American voters to make a fully informed decision in the November presidential election.

Trump has, needless to say, broken with decades of precedent in refusing to produce his tax returns, frequently making up phony excuses for why that he can’t take action (among them, that he is subject to what would be the longest tax audit in recorded history). The truth is that he’s done everything possible to avoid showing his finances to the American people, with Attorney General Bill Barr’s Department of Justice now acting like the President’s personal lawyer.

As CNN legal analyst Elie Honig points out “In total, six different federal courts — three district courts and three courts of appeals panels — have heard these cases, and all six have ruled against Trump.” Moreover, court cases stemming from corruption in the administration of Warren G. Harding — known as the Teapot Dome scandal — would seem to directly apply . A subsequent 1924 law states that the Treasury Secretary “shall furnish” such tax information requested by relevant congressional committee, which Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin refused to do, citing no “legitimate legislative purpose.”

But there exists a clear public and legislative interest in discovering whether Trump has hidden business dealings with the Russians, that might explain his strange but persistent reluctance to confront Vladimir Putin on clear matters people national interest.

Before Trump’s political career, his son Eric repeatedly bragged about to be able to bypass American banks — many of which refused to complete business with the Trump organization — because the company could get most of the money it needed from Russia. In 2008, his son Don Jr. told a real estate conference “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets … we see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.” And Reuters has reported that 63 Russians invested not exactly $100 million in Trump buildings.

Russia features a notorious reputation for money laundering and two frequent destinations are luxury real estate and casinos — both that the Trump organization has operated previously.

This is far from an academic concern. CNN has tallied believe it or not than 25 times President Trump has been strangely soft on Russia — from denying Moscow interfered in US elections to his benefit, to suggesting it could keep carefully the conquered Ukrainian province of Crimea, to undermining Obama-era sanctions, to withdrawing US troops from Syria, to praising pro-Russian leaders in Europe, to railing against NATO.

In addition, we’ve seen a pattern of administration officials being told never to bring up Russia and allegations of election interference to the President. The former Department of Homeland Security head Kirstjen Neilsen was told never to bring up current concern of 2020 election meddling by the Russians to the President because he would react badly. The former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told another senior administration official that it “wasn’t a great subject and should be kept below his level.”

True to create, when news of the Russian bounties erupted, the White House ignored the substance and declined to speak of retaliation against Russia. Instead, as CNN’s Marshall Cohen pointed out in a Fact Check analysis of the White House press secretary’s comments: “Throughout her news conference, (Kayleigh) McEnany spent more time criticizing American journalists than condemning Russia for its aggressive moves against US interests, which includes the bounties in Afghanistan, election interference in 2016, and military actions in Syria and Ukraine.”

“This smells like the WH trying to mislead the public,” added CNN national security analyst Susan Hennessey about the administration’s pushback. “It is common for different intel agencies to attach different degrees of confidence based on the manner on underlying intel; that isn’t the same as there being disagreement over whether something happened.”

Court-watchers caution that there surely is no guarantee that President Trump’s business records or taxes will undoubtedly be viewed by the public any time in the future even if that he loses both cases in the court decision. New York District Attorney Cy Vance, for example, has issued subpoenas for Trump’s taxes in the context of a Grand Jury investigation and that information could be closely held by the court. But accountability will lead to more transparency than we’ve had in the past on an urgent matter that continues to confound even some Trump allies: how does Trump keep praising Putin despite constant provocations?

The American people deserve to know the reality about Trump and Russia. And to get the truth we must follow the cash. The Supreme Court could soon decide whether the truth — or partisan politics — will win out before the American people go right to the polls this November.