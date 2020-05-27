The ‘super-driven’ ex-TalkTalk chief behind England’s track-and-trace scheme | World news

The ex-TalkTalk chief executive Dido Harding is confronting one of the greatest moments in her eventful career, as she directs the authorities new track-and-trace programme upon the nation’s route out of lockdown is determined by

Baroness Harding, 52, the seat of NHS Improvement, was introduced into shoulder the duty of the substantial new strategy, personally risking the fallout if it doesn’t go to plan.

Sources near her say she’s made a fantastic start on the detail and can be “super-driven” to triumph. She sees things by the “customer experience” and is enthusiastic about getting it right, 1 source said.

She is among the very high-profile girls involved with the coronavirus reaction, and it’s probably that the health secretary, Matt Hancock, will seem to her to supply the details and management of this scheme, that has suffered a bumpy journey up to now.

Hancock confronted weeks of criticism to the government’s choice to depart first contact tracing attempts on 12 March.

Harding kindly introduced the principles and “new principles”, as Hancock explained, in her first look at the Downing Street press conference, drawing a line under previous attempts.





Such has been her optimism in the new approach — that entails 25,000 contact tracers — she explained: “If anything I’m worried that many of my brilliant contact tracers are not going to be very busy as we start to encourage more people to get a test.” She stated that there were “easily enough to trace down the contacts today when the vast majority of us are in lockdown”.

The Isle of all Wight contact, monitor and follow program trial gives a significant challenge. Beset by flaws, a variant of this program has not yet been rolled out nationally.

Harding was created a peer reviewed in 2014 by David Cameron. Just a year after she had been in the eye of this storm at the TalkTalk hacking scandal where the specifics of 156,959 clients — such as titles, emails and telephone numbers — and 15,000 bank accounts numbers were obtained by hackers together with the firm receiving a listing #400,000 good in the information commissioner.





About 18 weeks after she resigned stating she wished to concentrate on “more activities in public service”.

She is married into John Penrose, that a Tory MP and former minister, and has worked in direction Sainsbury’s and Tesco. She is a non-executive manager on the Court of this Bank of England and seat of the lender’s remuneration committee.