The Suicide Squad gets first look, reveals Idris Elba, John Cena characters and more



DC Films



The Suicide Squad director James Gunn exposed who’s playing which bad guy in the 2021 film Saturday at DC FanDome, and shared a teaser with some video and behind-the-scenes glances at the action-packed film.

Idris Elba, it ends up, is playing Bloodsport; wrestler-actor John Cena is playing Peacemaker; longtime Gunn buddy Nathan Fillion is playing TDK; and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is playingBlackguard Some of the functions exposed at DC FanDome were currently understood, consisting of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn; Viola Davis as Amanda Waller; Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag; and Jai Courtney asCaptain Boomerang

And if you believed the Avengers had a substantial group, buckle up, since The Suicide Squad is massive. Here’s the complete character list, as shared by Gunn on Twitter:

Idris Elba plays Bloodsport

Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn

Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller

Sean Gunn plays Weasel

Pete Davidson …