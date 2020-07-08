The suburb where one lucky punter bought a winning $50million ticket – so is it you? 

The suburb of one lucky punter who won $50million in an Oz Lotto draw has been revealed.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket in Shoalhaven, on the New South Wales’ South Coast.

A draw on Tuesday revealed the winning numbers were 12, 9, 13, 7, 32, 5 and 4.

The supplementary numbers were 19 and 35.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said everyone who bought tickets in the area must have them checked.

‘Imagine waking up today and going about your usual Wednesday chores without idea you’ve won $50 million,’ she said.

‘It’s possible this mystery winner is still unaware they are suddenly a multi-millionaire and perhaps they’ve shown up to work this morning if they could be resigning and planning an early retirement.

‘We’re urging all Oz Lotto players who purchased an entry in to last night’s draw from a NSW Lotteries outlet in the City of Shoalhaven to test their tickets today.’

The mystery winner is the tenth person to claim a division one prize in 2020.

Tuesday’s draw created a total of 925,102 prizes besides the top spot through the divisions, creating a prize pool of $18.6million.