The stunning hypocrisy of America’s criticism on China (Opinion)

Let me be clear that I do perhaps not mean that other countries ought to be excused from human rights violations because of social injustices in america. But the endemic difficulties with America’s criminal justice system, which have persisted across both Democratic
and Republican
administrations, undermine Washington’s credibility to take other countries to task because of their abuses. To command authority globally, the united states must, at the minimum, abide by the standards it seeks to use to other countries.
Last Wednesday, on the 23rd anniversary of the restoration of Hong Kong to China, Beijing enacted a new national security law
without disclosing the draft to Hong Kong in advance. This law carries maximum sentences of life imprisonment for secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign and external forces to endanger national security. Under regulations, Chinese courts have jurisdiction over “very serious” cases and cases where national security faces “serious and realistic threats,” overriding the authority of Hong Kong’s courts. While similar laws exist in many countries
, including in the US
, there are concerns that these laws will be implemented by China in a way that stifles dissent and undermines the autonomy of Hong Kong.
In response to the newest law, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo issued a press statement
criticizing “Beijing’s attacks on freedoms of speech, the press, and assembly, as well as the rule of law, all of which have, until now, allowed the territory to flourish.” Pompeo further stated at a press briefing
, “Security forces are already rounding up Hong Kongers for daring to speak and think freely. The rule of law has been eviscerated.”
New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou explained about heart-wrenching incidents of her constituents not knowing where in actuality the police had taken themselves detained while protesting. When demonstrators were finally released, they recounted the horrific conditions under which they were held, including being denied water to scrub tear gas from their eyes.
In the exact same week that the State Department criticized China’s new law, a civil rights subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee held a public briefing
on First Amendment violations by police at Black Lives Matter protests. The rebuking language they used — “Unjustified, unnecessary and disproportionate government violence against the people is an attack on democracy itself” — opened the briefing about the actions of law enforcement in the US against its own citizens. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the subcommittee’s chairman, noted “serious violations of the First Amendment at the hands of government authorities
… from local police chiefs all the way around the Attorney General and the President of the United States.”
I attended that briefing because I represent, pro bono, Linda Tirado
, a journalist who spoke at the briefing about how cops shot her with a foam bullet that blinded her in a single eye while she covered the civil rights protests in Minneapolis. I paid attention to the Rev. Gini Gerbasi recount her horror at peaceful protesters being cleared from Lafayette Square with tear gas, without any prior warning and before curfew, so that President Donald Trump could take a photograph holding a Bible
in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Admittedly, although it is easy to demand that the US government reform police methods, criminal law and policing are generally matters for states, not the us government. Nonetheless, Congress can enact laws that set parameters around police conduct, weapons and training when police forces rely on federal funding.
Various bills are being debated now. The House of Representatives has voted for the Justice in Policing Act
, which has been named after George Floyd. Among other measures, the bill intends to ban choke holds and to end “no knock warrants,” the exact same type of warrant used when police fatally shooting Breonna Taylor
eight times while she slept in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.
Another bill introduced by Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California would deny federal funding to police agencies that use tear gas
. This bill accords having an unanimously adopted Senate bill, signed in to law by Trump in November 2019, banning the export of tear gas to the Hong Kong police
.
It remains to be observed what police reform laws are actually enacted in the end. However, at a minimum, it might be difficult to describe why it really is unconscionable to tear gas Hong Kong protesters but acceptable to tear gas American demonstrators.
Police reform isn’t only important to promote criminal justice within America. It is definitely an opportunity for the nation to lead by example in foreign affairs. The diplomatic exchanges over China’s new security law show in concrete terms how police violence within America has undermined the State Department’s credibility and power to promote America’s interests and values overseas.
On May 30, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted criticism
of how Beijing has treated Hong Kong protesters: “Freedom loving people around the world must stand with the rule of law and hold to account the Chinese Communist Party, which has flagrantly broken its promises to the people of Hong Kong.”
Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, tweeted in reply
: “I can’t breathe.”
