The stunning hypocrisy of America’s criticism on China (Opinion)

New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou explained about heart-wrenching incidents of her constituents not knowing where in actuality the police had taken themselves detained while protesting. When demonstrators were finally released, they recounted the horrific conditions under which they were held, including being denied water to scrub tear gas from their eyes.

I attended that briefing because I represent, pro bono, Linda Tirado , a journalist who spoke at the briefing about how cops shot her with a foam bullet that blinded her in a single eye while she covered the civil rights protests in Minneapolis. I paid attention to the Rev. Gini Gerbasi recount her horror at peaceful protesters being cleared from Lafayette Square with tear gas, without any prior warning and before curfew, so that President Donald Trump could take a photograph holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Admittedly, although it is easy to demand that the US government reform police methods, criminal law and policing are generally matters for states, not the us government. Nonetheless, Congress can enact laws that set parameters around police conduct, weapons and training when police forces rely on federal funding.

Various bills are being debated now. The House of Representatives has voted for the Justice in Policing Act , which has been named after George Floyd. Among other measures, the bill intends to ban choke holds and to end “no knock warrants,” the exact same type of warrant used when police fatally shooting Breonna Taylor eight times while she slept in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

It remains to be observed what police reform laws are actually enacted in the end. However, at a minimum, it might be difficult to describe why it really is unconscionable to tear gas Hong Kong protesters but acceptable to tear gas American demonstrators.

Police reform isn’t only important to promote criminal justice within America. It is definitely an opportunity for the nation to lead by example in foreign affairs. The diplomatic exchanges over China’s new security law show in concrete terms how police violence within America has undermined the State Department’s credibility and power to promote America’s interests and values overseas.