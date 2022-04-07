The student of Gavar Art School will represent Armenia in "Slavyansk Bazaar" Morning:

On the initiative of the Charles Aznavour State College of Culture and Arts of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, on March 24 at the Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall in Yerevan, which was attended by Karina Sahakyan, a 7th grade student of Karmirgyugh secondary school No. 1 in Gavar community, a 2nd grade student of the vocal department of Gavar Art School.



For the best performance, Karina was recognized as a winner, she was encouraged with certificates from the Charles Aznavour State College of Culture and Arts in Yerevan.

12-year-old Karina Sahakyan will represent Armenia in the junior group with the guarantee of the jury of the music festival.

Karina Sahakyan has a high progress in the secondary school as well.

Due to his abilities in song and music, he also participated in a number of competitions, festivals, received various awards and incentive gifts.

Gegharkunik regional administration