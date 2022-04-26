The issue of putting a mandate is not on our agenda today, for a reason, as it may turn out that our mandates play a decisive role, said during the march of the resistance movement the deputy of the “Hayastan” NA faction Vahe Hakobyan, answering the journalists’ question about the possibility of resigning.

According to the deputy, the mandates can be used to put an end to the movement.

“That is why we do not consider it today (renunciation of mandates-group ․),” the opposition figure added.

Vahe Hakobyan stressed that the launched struggle will decide the issue of the existence of the Armenian people, they are moving it forward decisively, all further actions of the protest are well worked out.