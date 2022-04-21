Nver Kirakosyan and Arthur Avagyan, who have been on hunger strike in Freedom Square since April 17 and are participants in the 44-day war, are not going to stop their struggle until they are convinced that the goal they are pursuing has been achieved. The critical part of the generation of independence has become rightful.

“The struggle is for the sake of an idea and a value, it will continue as long as that value, that is, the status of Artsakh is endangered. The hunger strike will end when it becomes an end in itself, and it will become an end in itself when it solves its problem, that is, the critical part of the generation of independence gathers, which will say, I own the heritage, I am worried and ready to take action. from being indifferent. “When we have that situation, we will prove that the hunger strike has solved its problem,” he told reporters. Nver Kirakosyan.



Arthur Avagyan In his turn, he emphasized that the critical mass they are talking about is already gaining ground and content.

“We communicate, we talk to people who have knowledge, they think fast, we feel that we have reached a stage where we can say who we were looking for, we have been found, we have found them, but this is still “It is not enough,” he said.

The young people who went on hunger strike mentioned that during the conversations with many people who visited them these days, they realized that the struggle had encouraged them ․ that’s what they needed, and by consolidation it is possible to achieve a common goal.