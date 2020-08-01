The Strange Binary Thinking Around COVID-19 In Public Schools In The United States

by Terry Heick

I check out this article recently based upon issued suggestions from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.

In basic, they advise schools open so trainees do not continue to fall ‘further behind’– echoing the American Academy of Pediatrics suggestions (which I composed some about in Teachers Are Becoming The Frontline In The Fight Against COVID-19).

Public Education’s Coronavirus Response: New Problem, Same Broken Thinking