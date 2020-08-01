The Strange Binary Thinking Around COVID-19 In Public Schools In The United States
by Terry Heick
I check out this article recently based upon issued suggestions from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.
In basic, they advise schools open so trainees do not continue to fall ‘further behind’– echoing the American Academy of Pediatrics suggestions (which I composed some about in Teachers Are Becoming The Frontline In The Fight Against COVID-19).
Public Education’s Coronavirus Response: New Problem, Same Broken Thinking
Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, has actually been more blunt in his push to re- open schools (as if instructors have actually ever quit working):
“America’s going through a rough spot today. Some individuals appear to be enjoying it. Maybe they simply dislikeAmerica
What– they dislike America?
Kennedy continues, “Maybe they just enjoy watching the world burn. I think some are liking the chaos because they think it gives them a political advantage. Part of that chaos is caused by schools closing. For our kids, we need to open them,” Kennedy stated. “There are some individuals who wish to keep our schools closed since they believe it provides a political benefit. They are utilizing our kids as political pawns. To them I state, unashamedly, that they can …