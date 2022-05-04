Armenian show business is full of diverse and multi-style artists. They try their best to innovate, to sing well, to have a good body or a good voice, in short, to stand out in every possible way, to become a public favorite and to gain recognition.

At the same time, there are artists in the Armenian show business who try to work, create value, present themselves to the public with their work, leaving little to be done, leaving the assessment to the public.

Famous and popular singer Arkady Dumikyan belongs to those artists.

Arkady is one of the Armenian celebrities who has 400,000 followers on his YouTube channel alone. The total views of the singer’s channel exceed 300,000,000.





Arkady is also active on social networks, but unlike many celebrities, his activity is professional. Dumikyan publishes his works on social networks, excerpts from the creative process and concerts, posts his videos.

Arkady Dumikyan is followed by 120,000 people on Facebook, and the singer has 320,000 followers on Instagram. The singer has a lot of songs and videos that spread very quickly and get a positive response. Arkady Dumikyan likes duets with famous performers. One of his most famous duets is the performance with the grandson of the world-famous Louis Armstrong. The joint song by Arkady Dumikyan and Charlie Armstrong has garnered 12 million views. Dumikyan constantly travels to concerts, participates in events and receives awards.

He posted a video on his YouTube channel showing his solo concert in a packed hall in Moscow, during which he was accompanied by many famous artists.

We present to you the video of the above-mentioned concert.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flLpoNei2jU:

And at the moment, according to our information, his big solo concert is being prepared at the Sports and Concert Complex.