The Story and Sacrifice of Lifelong Activist Craig Hodges

You have a possibility in this life to choose. The option that I made was, I wished to be on the best side of history. When individuals are oppressed, someone needs to stand.

It was a true blessing for me to be raised in the Hodges home, with a household that was politically and spiritually mindful and prided itself on dedication. Education was a premium and work principles was main. That was the structure for me. Growing up in Chicago Heights, IL, throughout the 1960 s, it was the tail end of JimCrow We were still having a hard time to get the rights that were required. There were border lines and guidelines that we were advised to follow. We constantly strolled in packs. I can remember not having the ability to sit at the lunch counter and seeing white kids consume their sundaes, while I remained connected to my mommy at the hip.

My mommy was a secretary for a civil liberties company inChicago I would sit in between her and the president of the company and see real-life management unfold. As a young kid, I saw barriers being lowered.

I’ll never ever …