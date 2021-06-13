The Stonewall Inn owners: 'This is the gay church it has to stay' on Pride month and reopening
The Stonewall Inn owners: 'This is the gay church it has to stay' on Pride month and reopening

Kurt Kelly, Owner of The Stonewall Inn and Co-founder of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative & Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and Co-owner of The Stonewall Inn, joined Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Jared Blikre to discuss 2021 Pride and how COVID-19 devasted the business financially.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR